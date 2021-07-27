Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: How to Watch July 28 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to Watch India's July 28 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

Debutant boxer Lovlina Borgohain and the Indian men's hockey team were the only two positives for India on Day 4 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where the shooters once again failed to make it past the qualification round. The formidable pair of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker caved in under pressure to finish seventh in the mixed event while two other pairs in 10m air rifle mixed team event crashed out in the first qualifications stage. Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy too were among the positives following their win in men's doubles but failed to make the knockout stage after finishing third in Group A. Paddler Sharath Kamal, who was India's lone hope in Table Tennis, also crashed out in round 3. On Wednesday, the archers will have their final chance of grabbing a medal as individual events will kick off India's proceedings on Day 5. Indian women's hockey team will also be in action, against Great Britain, while PV Sindhu will be playing her second group game in Tokyo.

India is expecting their biggest-ever medal haul in Tokyo. In its 100-year-old Olympic journey, India has bagged 28 medals at the quadrennial event, both in the individual and team events, which include nine gold, seven silver, and 12 bronze medals.

At what time does Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 5 begin?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events will begin at 05:00 am IST on Tuesday (July 28).

Where can I follow live updates of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Live updates and coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on India TV Olympics 2020 page.

How do I watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

You can watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony LIV, DD Sports and Jio TV.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 will feature English commentary while Sony TEN 3 will have Hindi commentary.