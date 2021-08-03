Follow us on Image Source : AP Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: How to Watch August 4 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to Watch India's August 4 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

After a disappointing and heartbreaking Day 11 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the Indian contingent, the focus be on the Indian women's hockey team, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday. Hockey women will aim to assure India a medal when they take on Argentina in the semifinal. A win would also imply a first-ever Olympic medal for the Indian women's hockey team.

Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will meanwhile look to qualify for the men's javelin throw final while boxer Lovlina, who is already assured of a medal, will be in action in the semis with the aim to reach the gold-medal match.

