Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: How to Watch August 4 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to Watch India's August 4 Events Live Online on SonyLIVTokyo Olympics Live Streaming: After a disappointing and heartbreaking Day 11 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the Indian contingent, the focus be on the Indian women's hockey team, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday. Hockey women will aim to assure India a medal when they take on Argentina in the semifinal. A win would also imply a first-ever Olympic medal for the Indian women's hockey team.
Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will meanwhile look to qualify for the men's javelin throw final while boxer Lovlina, who is already assured of a medal, will be in action in the semis with the aim to reach the gold-medal match.
Follow LIVE Coverage of 2020 Tokyo Olympics | Day 11 Recap In Photos
At what time does the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 12 begin?
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events will begin at 05:34 am IST on Wednesday (August 4).
Where can I follow live updates of Tokyo Olympics 2020?
Live updates and coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on India TV Olympics 2020 page.
How do I watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020?
You can watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony LIV, DD Sports and Jio TV.
Which TV channels will broadcast Tokyo Olympics 2020?
Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 will feature English commentary while Sony TEN 3 will have Hindi commentary.