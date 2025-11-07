Tai Tzu Ying, former world number 1, calls time on legendary career at just 31 Taiwan’s badminton icon Tai Tzu Ying has retired at 31 due to injuries. The former world No. 1 and 2020 Olympic silver medallist ends a stellar career with 17 BWF Tour titles, three Asian Championships crowns, and gold at the 2018 Asian Games.

Mumbai:

Taiwan’s badminton superstar Tai Tzu Ying has announced her retirement from professional badminton, closing the curtain on a remarkable career that spanned over a decade at the top of the sport. The 31-year-old, who has been battling multiple injuries, confirmed her decision on Friday through an emotional post on Instagram.

In her statement, the former world No. 1 reflected on her journey and the challenges she faced during the final stages of her career, including a series of injuries that eventually forced her to step away from the court.

“A beautiful chapter has come to an end. Thank you, badminton, for everything you have given me. Last year was the toughest time of my career. Before the Olympics, I wasn’t sure if my injured foot would allow me to compete, but I gave it my all. Others didn’t give up on me, so I couldn’t give up on myself. Eventually, my injuries forced me to leave the court. I couldn’t end my career the way I had hoped, and it took me a while to come to terms with that,” she said in a post on the social media platform Instagram.

“After undergoing surgery and lengthy rehabilitation on both legs, I’m grateful to everyone who supported my recovery. I haven’t decided what I’ll do next, but for now, I’m going to enjoy a life without alarm clocks. Thank you all again for being part of my journey. The TTY era has come to an end, but I hope the spirit of TTY stays with you always,” the post concluded.

Tai Tzu Ying’s career

Tai Tzu Ying leaves behind an incredible legacy as one of the most skilful and admired players in badminton history. Known for her deceptive shot-making and graceful style, she won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and captured gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Her illustrious career includes three Asian Championships titles (2017, 2018, and 2023), 17 BWF Tour titles, 12 Superseries crowns, and three BWF Grand Prix triumphs. She also reached a dozen additional finals, establishing herself as one of the most consistent performers of her generation.