Thursday, August 01, 2024
     
  5. Swapnil Kusale claims Bronze in men's 50m rifle 3 position to help India clinch third medal at Paris Olympics

Swapnil Kusale claims Bronze in men's 50m rifle 3 position to help India clinch third medal at Paris Olympics

Swapnil Kusale was a part of India's team that had won Gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in the men's 50m rifle 3 position. Kusale is a huge fan of the former India and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 01, 2024 14:17 IST
Swapnil Kusale.
Image Source : AP Swapnil Kusale.

Swapnil Kusale claimed a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 position on Thursday, August 1 to help India clinch its third medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics. Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine won the silver and Yukun Liu of China claimed the gold medal. China's Liu was the hot favourite to win the contest as he was the world record holder in the event. Liu had created the world record with a mark of 468.9 on May 11, 2024, in Baku.

Liu also came into the event having equalled the qualification round in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions - a feat he achieved on June 6, 2024.

Liu claimed the gold medal with an aggregate score of 463.6 whereas Serhiy clinched silver with a total score of 461.3.

Swapnil secured the bronze medal after accumulating a total of 451.4 points - India's first medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions at the Summer Olympic Games. Interestingly, Swapnil worked as a ticket collector before and is a huge fan of the former India and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.

He was a part of the Indian men's team that claimed gold in the 50m rifle 3 position final at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023. Swapnil was a part of the trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Akhil Sheoran that shot a world record score of 1769 to clinch gold from China.

Swapnil's bronze has helped India secure the 41st position on the medal tally. 

 

