Suhas Yathiraj, Sukant Kadam reach in semifinals to confirm India's first badminton medal at Paralympics 2024

Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam have confirmed India its first para badminton medal at the Paralympics 2024 as both athletes have reached the semifinals of the SL4 category.

Both Suhas and Sukant have won their two group games to make their way into the semifinals. Sukant defeated Thailand's Siripong Teamarrom to win his second game in Group B and confirm his place in the last four. He had earlier defeated Malaysia's Amin Mhd Burhanuddin in his first group match.

The top-seeded Suhas defeated Indonesia's Hikmat Ramdini and Korea's Kyung Shin in his Group A to make his way into the semis. Both the semifinals are set to take place on the same day September 1 at La Chapelle Arena.

Suhas is the silver medallist in the category of Tokyo Paralympics. He reached the finals last time in the singles event but went down to the eventual champion Lucas Mazur of France in the final.

India have won four medals so far at the Paralympics 2024 with three of them coming in shooting. Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal won gold and bronze in women's 10m air rifle standing SH1, respectively, while Manish Narwal brought silver in the Men's 10m air pistol SH1 event. Preethi Pal clinched a bronze in the 100m T35 category to bring India its first track medal at the Paralympics.