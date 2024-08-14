Sreeja Akula achieves career-best ranking after Paris Olympics, withdraws from UTT due to injury

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sreeja Akula attained a career-best ranking of 21 in the ITTF Table Tennis world rankings

Indian paddler Sreeja Akula has achieved her career-best ranking in the latest rankings released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). Akula, who reached the Round of 16 in women's singles at the Paris Olympics ran the World No. 1 Yingsha Sun close in a couple of games before losing 4-0. Akula had reached World No 22 during the Olympics but now in the latest update, she has climbed up one place to 21 with 1040 rating points.

Akula had come into the Olympics ranked 25 and moved up the charts with her exceptional performance. Akula became only second Indian woman to reach the pre-quarterfinals stage at the Olympics in table tennis but the 26-year-old did go down fighting. Akula was also part of the women's team event where she partnered with the likes of Batra and Archana Kamath. The women's team won the Round of 16 fixture but lost to Germany in the quarter-finals.

Akula has been rising through the ranks slowly and really made everyone notice her talent in Commonwealth Games winning a mixed team Gold with Achanta Sharath Kamal apart from winning the WTT Contender Singles title.

Meanwhile, Akula has been ruled out of the upcoming Ultimate Table Tennis event. Akula, who was set to turn up for the Jaipur Patriots in the 17-day event in Chennai, has sustained a stress fracture and has been advised a six-week rest.

"I'm sorry to share that I've been diagnosed with a stress fracture and on my doctor's advice, I'll need to rest for six weeks, which unfortunately means I won't be able to participate in UTT 2024," Akula said.

Manika Batra, who too suffered a defeat in Round of 16 to Japan's Miu Hirano stayed in 25th place. Indian women's team had a better outing as far as table tennis is concerned as compared to the men, as their campaign had nothing to write home about.