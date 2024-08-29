Thursday, August 29, 2024
     
  5. Sheetal Devi narrowly misses world record after finishing second in ranking round at Paris Paralympics 2024

Indian para archer Sheetal Devi continued her red-hot form with a stellar performance in the opening round of the women's individual compound at Paris Paralympics 2024. She finished second in the rankings after scoring 703 points.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 29, 2024 20:07 IST
Indian para archer Sheetal Devi
India's star archer Sheetal Devi made the headlines with a stunning performance on Day 1 of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 29. Sheetal kicked off her campaign by scoring 703 points in the rankings round of the women's individual compound event and missed the world record by just one point. 

The 17-year-old Sheetal, the only participant without hands at the 17th Summer Paralympics, stunned the crowd with her personal best record. She dominated the top spot till the very last round and finished second behind Turkey's Cure Girdi Oznur who scripted a world record by scoring 704 points. 

More to follow...

