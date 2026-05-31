Satwik, Chirag script history by becoming first Indian pair to win Singapore Open

Singapore:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Fikri to help India lift the maiden Singapore Open title. After losing the opening game 18-21, the Indian duo responded strongly to take the next two games 21-17 and 21-16 and secure their first title in two years. The victory capped an impressive campaign and highlighted their ability to deliver under pressure. After the match, the pair thanked the passionate crowd, describing the venue as one of the best stadiums they have played in.

“We used to lose earlier, but I think that this will be a special tournament for me," the duo said after the match. "Thank you, crowd. Thank you so much, everyone. You guys have been so passionate, no matter what, whoever is playing. I think it's one of the best stadiums to play in. Thank you everyone,” the duo said after the match.

More to follow..