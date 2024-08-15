Sachin Tendulkar leads as sports fraternity extends warm wishes on India's 78th Independence Day

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to his social media accounts to extend his warm wishes on India's 78th Independence Day celebrations on Thursday, August 15. Sachin shared a thought-provoking message on 'X' formerly Twitter to wish Indians all around the world on the auspicious occasion.

"Sportspersons aren't the only ones playing for India. Every Indian who does their job with honesty and sincerity is a key player for Team India. So, when the national anthem plays today, know that it's for you, and I hope you'll feel the same way I did when I heard it every time I stepped out to play for India. Happy Independence Day to everyone," Sachin captioned his post on X.

India's tennis legend and three-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza also extended her warm wishes. She took to 'X' and posted, "The feeling of freedom and the sense of pride in belonging to this wonderful nation are beyond words."

Ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also took to 'X' and posted a heartwarming picture with the Indian tricolour along with a wonderful message for his "fellow countrymen".



"Wishing a very Happy Independence Day to all my fellow countrymen. May the tricolour always fly high! Jai Hind!" Chahal posted on X.

The recently retired goalkeeper of the Indian men's hockey team PR Sreejesh also posted a captivating image of himself while holding his Paris Olympics bronze medal with the Red Fort in the background. Sreejesh was present at the Red Fort for the flag-hosting ceremony alongside the other members of India's Paris Olympics contingent.

"Proud Indian. Wishing you all a memorable Independence Day! May the spirit of freedom and patriotism fill your heart with pride. Jai hind," Sreejesh captioned his post on X.

Former India fast bowling allrounder also posted a video of India's triumph during the recently concluded World Championship of Legends in England penned a heartfelt post.

Here's how other members of India's sporting fraternity wished citizens on the 78th Independence Day: