Sachin Tendulkar gives Holi surprise to Yuvraj Singh, turns prankster to celebrate festival | WATCH Sachin Tendulkar and his India Masters teammates celebrated Holi, the festival of colours. Tendulkar turned into a prankster as he gave a surprise to teammate Yuvraj Singh on Holi. The video is doing the rounds on social media. Watch the celebration here.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar led the celebration of Holi with his India Masters teammates on Friday, March 14. Sachin turned into a prankster and gave teammate Yuvraj Singh a surprise as the six-hitter was in his hotel room.

The Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters are featuring in the International Masters League T20. They have made it to the finals of the tournament after beating Australia in the semifinals on Thursday. In between their busy time, the players made sure that they celebrate Holi, the festival of colours.

Sachin was seen with his India teammates posing as housekeeping to trick Yuvraj and bring him out of his hotel room. As soon as the six-hitter opened the door, Sachin led a water gun attack on Yuvraj, who then joined the teammates for the celebration.

Sachin and Co. found Ambati Rayudu as another victim. They went to Rayudu's room and sprinkled water on him with the water guns to celebrate the festival.

Watch the Video here:

Sachin-led India Masters are now into the final of the International Masters League T20. They defeated Australia in the semifinal with ease. The Indian team put up a huge score of 220, thanks to Yuvraj's 59, Sachin's 42 and Stuart Binny's 36.

The Indian bowlers did a great job in the second innings. Shahbaz Nadeem led the charge with the ball. He took four wickets for 15 runs in his four overs to decimate the Australian line-up. Vinay Kumar and Irfan Pathan also picked two wickets each to rattle the Aussies.

Ben Cutting was the highest scorer for Australia, making 39 from 30 balls. Shaun Marsh, Ben Dunk and Nathan Reardon scored 21 runs each, however, there was nothing much from the others as the Aussies were dismissed for 126. They suffered a 94-run drubbing.