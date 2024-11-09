Run for Inclusion: Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce, Bowling Competition to be hosted in Delhi from Nov 18

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Run for Inclusion: Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce, Bowling Competition to be hosted in Delhi.

In a remarkable show of unity and purpose, the 'Run For Inclusion' organised by Special Olympics Bharat (SOB), took place on November 9, drawing more than 7,000 enthusiastic participants from 150 educational institutions and other organisations from across Delhi-NCR. The event set a vibrant tone ahead of the upcoming Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition, slated to begin on November 18 (Monday), at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, New Delhi.

The run was flagged off by the Chief Guest Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, along with Dr Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics (SO Bharat), and Members of Parliament, Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj.

The run, held at the Central Civil Service Ground, Chanakyapuri, saw the city come alive as people from all walks of life joined hands to support the movement of inclusion through sports. Alongside the crowd, over 1,000 special athletes participated in the run, showcasing the unifying power of sport. The core message of the event, “Each One, Reach One,” resonated strongly, as runners reached out in solidarity, embodying the spirit of inclusivity and empowerment.

Also present on the occasion were former cricketers Atul Wassan, Nikhil Chopra, and Cricket Coach Gursharan Singh will also grace the occasion with their august presence.

Highlighting the event’s success, Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, shared his heartfelt thoughts, “I extend my deepest gratitude to Special Olympics Bharat and Mallika Nadda for this wonderful initiative, where we all run together to promote inclusivity, ensuring that our specially-abled children are given their rightful place within our society. This aligns perfectly with the vision of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for a ‘Fit India’- a vision that will make our society healthier and stronger. I congratulate all the organisers of the ‘Run for Inclusion’.”

What President of Special Olympics Bharat said?

Reflecting on the momentous occasion, Dr Mallika Nadda, President of SO Bharat, remarked, “I warmly welcome all the esteemed guests to Special Olympics Bharat’s Run for Inclusion program. Let our motto be inclusion and revolution. We are hosting the Asia Pacific Regional Games, featuring Bocce and Bowling. This marks the beginning of a significant event here in Delhi. I encourage each of you to participate and support our specially-abled athletes.”

This landmark competition is dedicated to athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), especially those aged 22 and above, and will be the first international competition of its kind hosted in India. Special Olympics Bharat will also debut bowling as a competitive sport for special athletes, in collaboration with the Tenpin Federation of India.

Know more about 'Special Olympics Bharat'

Special Olympics Bharat is a National Sports Federation accredited by Special Olympics Inc. USA, to conduct sports and development programs all over India. Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement using sports, health, education, and leadership programs every day around the world to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics Bharat is recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India as a National Sports Federation for the development of Sports for Persons with Intellectual and Development Disabilities (IDD).