Saturday, August 31, 2024
     
  5. Rubina Francis clinches Bronze in women's 10m air pistol to bring India's fifth medal at Paralympics 2024

Rubina Francis registered 50.0 points in the first stage of the women's 10m air pistol final and then stayed in the top three with consistently impressive hits. Francis finished on the podium to produce India's fifth medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 31, 2024 19:25 IST
Indian shooter Rubina Francis at Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY Indian shooter Rubina Francis at Paris Olympics 2024 event on August 31, 2024

India's para shooter Rubina Francis clinched bronze in the women's 10m air pistol SH1 event at Paris Paralympics 2024 on Saturday, August 31. Rubina produced India's fourth medal in shooting at the 17th Summer Paralympic Games.

The 25-year-old shooter from Madhya Pradesh scored a total of 211.1 to finish third in the final. Sareh Javanmardi of Iran finished on top with a score of 236.8 and Turkey's Aysel Ozgan scored 231.1 points to claim a silver medal.

Rubina failed to win a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Games after reaching the final round. She claimed gold in the World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Al Ain in 2022 her previous biggest achievement in international tournaments. 

She joined Avani Lekhara (gold), Mona Agarwal (bronze) and Manish Narwal (silver) to produce India's fourth medal in shooting at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Preethi Kumar won India's first track medal in 100m yesterday while Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam confirmed a badminton medal after reaching semi-finals on Saturday. 

More to follow...

