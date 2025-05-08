Randy Orton heaps massive praise on Logan Paul ahead of Backlash 2025 14-time world champion Randy Orton recently came forward and talked about how much he respected celebrities coming into the WWE and making a name for themselves as a wrestler, citing the examples of Randy Orton and Bad Bunny.

Legendary WWE superstar Randy Orton is widely revered as one of the greatest superstar of the Ruthless Aggression and the PG eras of the company. Winning 14 world titles throughout his career, Orton has made quite the name for himself in the company through his accolades.

Now in the twilight of his career, ‘The Viper’ is still quite active. He is all set to take on John Cena for the undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash 2025, and Orton would not be the only one who would be taking a shot at the title. Logan Paul would also be going head-to-head with Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight title.

Speaking of his talent, Randy Orton took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Logan Paul for making such a rise in a short amount of time with the company.

"You can tell right away if they’re a real fan or not, because they’ll know a little bit about what’s going on. They’ll have an idea. So, very quickly, you’ll know whether they’re full of s**t and they’re just there for the press and they’re pushing their movie or they were told to be there by their agent just for the face-time. Logan definitely wants to be there, obviously. He’s just very good. He’s an amazing athlete. He’s charismatic. He works very hard. He’s one in a million," Orton said in a recent interview with Billboard.

Just like Logan Paul, Bad Bunny was another celebrity who joined the WWE and made quite a name for himself in the company, and Orton did not shy away from lauding the Puerto Rican rapper and singer as well.

"Then, Bad Bunny is in the Royal Rumble one year, and then he has a match here and a match there. That s**t is hard, man — but for someone like that to be that mainstream and that well-known to come and be a part of what we’re doing, and to enjoy it, what a huge crossover that is for us. The Bad Bunnys and the Logan Pauls of the world, I praise them and am thankful they grew up as wrestling fans,” Orton said.