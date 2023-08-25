R Praggnanandhaa climbs to 20th rank in world after making it to final of Chess World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHESSBASE INDIA Praggnanandhaa lost to Magnus Carlsen in FIDE Chess World Cup final

India's prodigy R Praggnanandhaa has achieved his career-high rating of 2727.2 in the live Chess ratings. He has also climbed to 20th position in the rankings being only the third Indian in top 20. Gukesh D and Vishwanathan Anand are the other two Indian grandmasters in the rankings at 8th and 9th positions respectively. Praggnanandha impressed many with his game in the recently concluded FIDE Chess World Cup and also defeated second and third ranked players Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana respectively on the road to the final.

He earned 20.2 ratings and climbed a massive nine positions in the rankings while Magnus Carlsen continues to be on top with 2838.8 live ratings. Carlsen earned 3.8 ratings for winning the FIDE Chess World Cup. Gukesh D who lost to Carlsen in the quarterfinals is at the 8th position having earned 7.4 points to take his live ratings to 2758.4.

Having finished as the runner-up in the FIDE Chess World Cup, Praggnanandhaa has also sealed his place in the Candidates tournament. His mother Nagalakshmi is delighted for the same and was also happy that her son made it to the final of the mega event. "We are extremely happy that he came this far in the tournament. And more than that, we are elated to see him seal his berth for Candidates," she said.

Nagalakshmi also recalled getting a call from Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin and stated that she was happy to know that he was following the game from Chennai. "We also got a surprise call from our Chief Minister. It was an overwhelming moment because when he called, it was very late in the night (in India due to the one-and-half-hour time difference), but he still managed to find time to wish Pragg. I also spoke to him and it was good to hear even he was following the game from Chennai," she added.

