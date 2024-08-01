PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Paris Olympics live streaming: Where to watch round of 16 clash on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PV Sindhu.

India's No. 1 ranked badminton player in women's singles Pusarla Venkata Sindhu (PV Sindhu) is on a mission to claim a medal at the Paris Olympics and finds China's He Bing Jiao en route to the same.

Sindhu is battle-ready and needs to come up trumps against Bing Jiao in the round of 16 clash on Thursday, August 1 to stay in contention for a medal.

The encounter is expected to be an intriguing one as both players have had the better of each other in the past.

Sindhu, who is India's top-ranked female player had defeated the Chinese shuttler at the Tokyo Olympics to claim the bronze medal. Therefore, she can take inspiration from that win and head into the fixture holding her head high.

On the other hand, Bing Jiao is the sixth seed in Paris and unlike Sindhu is coming into the round of 16 clash after being tested in the group stage.

Bing Jiao won her opening game with ease as she came up trumps against Keisha Fatimah Azzahra in straight games 21-8 and 21-7.

However, it was the second game that pushed her to the limits. Kirsty Gilmour of Great Britain pushed Bing Jiao and outplayed her during the first game but failed to control the final stages of the contest and lost 24-22.

After an eye opener in the first game, the Chinese was prepared to foil Gilmour's plan and took the second game 21-8 and put an end to Gilmour's dream of winning an Olympic medal.

