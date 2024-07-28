PV Sindhu vs Fathimath Nabaaha: When and where to watch India's ace shuttler in action on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PV Sindhu.

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu will kick off her campaign at the Paris Olympics with her group-stage encounter against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives on Sunday, July 28. Sindhu, who was one of the flag-bearers for India at the ongoing event is the favourite to claim the honours and quell her Maldivian opponent.

Though Fathimath is no match to Sindhu's calibre, the Indian shuttler is not willing to take any of her opponents at the Games easily. The two-time Olympic medal winner is aware of the fact that she cannot afford to have slip-ups at such a big juncture where there is so much at stake.

"The Olympics is extremely competitive, and all the athletes are at their peak. The top 10-15 players in the world are of the same standard, be it the likes of AN Se Young, Akane Yamaguchi, Carolina Marin, or TAI Tzu Ying," Sindhu had mentioned in an exclusive conversation on JioCinema's 'The Dreamers', leading into Paris Olympics.

"There are no easy points at the Olympics, and we need to play hard for every point we score against an opponent. Anything can happen at the Olympics; one small mistake can change everything."

Notably, Sindhu has only faced Fathimath once in her career. The meeting happened at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022 and saw Sindhu hammer Fathimath 21-4, 21-11.

PV Sindhu vs Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq group-stage match at Paris Olympics live streaming and broadcast details

When will PV Sindhu take on Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in her opening-round match at the Paris Olympics?

PV Sindhu will be in action against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in a group-stage fixture on Sunday at around 1 PM IST.

Where to watch PV Sindhu's opening round match vs Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq on TV?

PV Sindhu's opening round match vs Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq will be broadcast live on Sports 18.

Where to watch the live stream of PV Sindhu's opening round match vs Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq?

PV Sindhu's opening round match vs Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.