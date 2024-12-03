PV Sindhu, two-time Olympic medallist, to marry Hyderabad-based tech executive, date confirmed

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PV Sindhu.

The wedding bells have begun to jingle for India's badminton queen, Pusarla Venakata Sindhu, commonly known as PV Sindhu. The ace shuttler is all set to tie the knot on December 22 as per a Press Trust of India (PTI) report.

The two-time Olympic medallist will marry a Hyderabad-based tech executive named Venkata Datta Sai. Sai is an executive director at Posidex Technologies.

Sindhu's father PV Ramana is delighted about the latest development and informed the media that everything was finalized a month ago.

"The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January," Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, told PTI.

"So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important," he added.

All the events pertaining to the wedding will begin on December 20.

PV Sindhu returns to form

Sindhu announced her return to form on Sunday (December 1) when she got the better of China's Luo Yu Wu 21-14, 21-16 to win the Syed Modi India International Super 300 women's singles title. The title finish helped Sindhu equal her compatriot Saina Nehwal as a three-time winner at the Babu Banarasi Das Academy courts. She had previously won the tournament twice in 2017 and 2022.

This is Sindhu's first BWF Super Series title after her triumph at the Singapore Open in 2022.

This is Sindhu's first BWF Super Series title after her triumph at the Singapore Open in 2022. Notably, the former world champion had reached the finals of the Spain Masters Super 300 and the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in 2024 but couldn't cross the finish line.

Her only appearance in a Super Series final before the Syed Modi tournament had come at the Malaysia Masters in May where she conceded to Wang Zhi Yi of China.