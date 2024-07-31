Wednesday, July 31, 2024
     
  PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy fight for place in round of 16 on day 5 of Paris Olympics

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy fight for place in round of 16 on day 5 of Paris Olympics

PV Sindhu is the only Indian competing in the women's singles competition at the Paris Olympics. Sindhu will be in action against Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in her final group-stage fixture.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2024 10:10 IST
PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy.

The trio of PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will be playing for a place in the round of 16 at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, July 31.

All eyes will be on Sindhu to begin with as she will take on Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in her second group-stage match. Kuuba is ranked 73rd in the world and has never faced Sindhu in a contest.

Sindhu is coming into the fixture after a win over Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives and a win against Kuuba will take her into the round of 16.

The match is likely to start at around 1 PM (IST).

After Sindhu's contest against Kuuba, Lakshya Sen will take centerstage and will be in action against Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in a winner-takes-all clash.

A win will help Lakshya advance to the round of 16 whereas a defeat at the hands of Christie will bring his campaign in Paris to a standstill.

History is in favour of Christie as he has a 4-1 head-to-head record against the Indian shuttler. Lakshya's only win over Christie came at the Badminton Asia Team Championship in 2020 where the 22-year-old Indian defeated his opponent in straight games 21-18, 22-20.

Later in the night, HS Prannoy will test himself against Vietnam's Le Duc Phat. This will be the first meeting between both shuttlers and Prannoy is deemed as favourite to clinch the fixture.

 

More to follow.....

