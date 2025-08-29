Pro Kabaddi League 2025 live streaming: When and where to watch PKL 12 in India on TV and online? Pro Kabaddi League 2025 live streaming: The revamped Pro Kabaddi League is set to churn out more dramatic matches in the 12th season as the tournament gets underway on August 29. Ahead of all the action at PKL 2025, here are the live streaming details of the tournament.

New Delhi:

The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 returns as 12 teams gear up to give it their all in the 12th season of the tournament. The PKL is set to enthral the fans with a riveting revamp that promises more drama and thrilling contests.

The five-raid shootouts and golden raid extensions to the league phases are set to bring more riveting action, with ties now being decided in league phases, too.

The 18-team tournament will witness 108 league stage matches, with now the top eight teams being in contention for a shot at the title. An exciting change in the tournament sees three eliminators, two qualifiers ahead of the final.

The eight-team structure follows:

1st and 2nd teams into Q1: The first and second-placed teams in the points table reach Qualifier 1 directly. The winner reaches the final, and the loser plays Qualifier 2.

3rd and 4th placed teams in Mini Qualifier: Meanwhile, the third and fourth placed teams play a mini-qualifier. The winner advances, and the loser stays alive.

5th to 8th teams feature in play-ins: Notably, the teams placed from fifth to eighth feature in play-ins as they bid to reach the Eliminators.

Defending champions Haryana Steelers open the tournament with their game against Bengal Warriorz on August 31 at 8 PM IST, followed by Bengaluru Bulls' clash against Puneri Paltan.

The 12 teams that are taking part in the event are Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriorz, U Mumba, Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi K.C., Gujarat Giants, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan.

Ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of PKL 2025.

When will the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 will begin on Friday, August 29.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 take place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 will take place in four legs in Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi.

When will the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 start?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 matches start from 8 PM IST on all days.​

Where can we watch the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 on TV in India?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India. Regional broadcast will be available on the Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where can we watch Pro Kabaddi League 2025 online in India?

Pro Kabaddi League 2025 will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.