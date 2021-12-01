Premier Handball League announces Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh as second franchise

Follow us on Image Source : PHL Logo of Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh.

The Premier Handball League (PHL) on Wednesday announced Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh as the second franchise to participate in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The UP team is owned by the Pavna Group of Industries. The league, which will be held next year, had earlier announced Garvit Gujarat as its first franchise. The tournament, under the aegis of the Handball Federation of India (HFI), is slated to have 6 teams with 14 players per side.

Manu Agrawal, senior official of Premier Handball League, said: "This association with the Pavna Group gives us, the PHL family, immense pleasure and we are proud to state that we both share similar goals that entail taking the sport of handball to the next level.

"With the likes of such committed partners, I am also confident that the league will not only establish itself but work with an equal commitment to ensuring the handball ecosystem sees a sturdy growth in India."

The dates of the first season of PHL is yet to be announced.