PM Narendra Modi cheers for Indian contingent during Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Watch

As the coronavirus-delayed Olympic Games finally started on Friday with the opening ceremony, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered for the Indian contingent in Tokyo.

A total of 19 Indian athletes, including flag-bearers iconic boxer MC Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, besides six officials, participated in the opening ceremony. The nation has a 228-strong delegation in Tokyo, including over 120 athletes.

Modi "caught a few glimpses" of the event and wished luck to the Indian athletes. "Come, let us all #Cheer4India! Caught a few glimpses of the @Tokyo2020 Opening Ceremony. Wishing our dynamic contingent the very best. #Tokyo2020," wrote Modi on Twitter.

Earlier, Modi had interacted with Olympic-bound Indian athletes, urging them to not get bogged down by pressure and give their best in Tokyo.

The Prime Minister had spoken to several athletes including Mary Kom, badminton ace PV Sindhu, shooters Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan and veteran table tennis player A Sharath Kamal.

Modi had called the athletes a reflection of new India said they look bold and confident ahead of the Games.

"Don't be bogged down by expectations, just give your best. I would have been happier to meet you in person, I always look forward to that. But I promise to spend time with you after you come back.

"I am happy that country is cheering for you. I wish all the luck to you. The whole country's emotions are attached to you. I find a few things common among you all, you are bold, confident and positive. That's a common factor along with, discipline, dedication and determination," Modi had said.