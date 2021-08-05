Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MEDIA_SAI Watch: PM Modi talks to men's hockey captain Manpreet, coach Reid after historic Olympic bronze

Hailing the Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal win in the Tokyo Olympics as historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that this day will be etched in the memory of every Indian.

With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially the youth, Modi said, adding that India is proud of its hockey team.

The Prime Minister spoke to the men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, head coach Graham Reid and Assistant Coach Piyush Dubey, after the win.

Watch:

Modi congratulated the team for emerging victorious and bringing home the Bronze, they said. The PM told Manpreet that "you have scripted history".

During the conversation, Modi also remarked that today Singh's voice was loud and clear as compared with the other day when India had lost to Belgium in the semi-finals.

The Indian team captain thanked the PM for his constant encouragement to the team. Indian coach Reid also talked to the PM, thankin him for his motivational words throughout the campaign.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team."

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games here on Thursday.