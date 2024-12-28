PM Modi meets youngest chess world champion Gukesh D, receives original chessboard from his victorious game

Follow us on Image Source : X/NARENDRAMODI Gukesh D with PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met newly-crowned chess world champion Gukesh D. Modi shared pictures of his meet-up with Gukesh.

"Had an excellent interaction with chess champion and India’s pride, D Gukesh!" Modi wrote in a post on his social media.

"I have been closely interacting with him for a few years now, and what strikes me most about him is his determination and dedication. His confidence is truly inspiring. In fact, I recall seeing a video of his few years ago where he had said he would become the youngest world champion— a prediction that has now clearly come true thanks to his own efforts," he added.

Modi also received the original chessboard from Gukesh from the game that he won. "I am also delighted to have received from Gukesh the original chessboard from the game he won. The chessboard, autographed by both him and Ding Liren, is a cherished memento," the Indian PM wrote.

Modi highlighted Gukesh's calmness and also disclosed that he had an interaction with the youngster on yoga and meditation. "Along with confidence, Gukesh embodies calmness and humility. Upon winning, he was composed, basking in his glory while fully understanding how to process this hard-earned victory. Our conversation today revolved around the transformative potential of yoga and meditation," he wrote in another post.

Modi also heaped praise on the support of Gukesh's parents in his journey. "In the success of every athlete, their parents play a pivotal role. I complimented Gukesh’s parents for supporting him through thick and thin. Their dedication will inspire countless parents of young aspirants who dream of pursuing sports as a career," the Indian PM added.

Gukesh had become the youngest world chess champion after beating Liren in the 14-game clash. Playing with black in the 14th and final game of the Chess World Championship, Gukesh outclassed China's Liren in a marathon game. The game was well-headed towards a tie, which would have taken this match into the tiebreaker but the Indian star clinched the title in 14 games with a scoreline of 7.5-6.5.

The match was heading towards a draw but the defending champion made a blunder at move 55 when he moved his rook to f2. Ding realised his mistake and had to eventually resign.

Gukesh was in tears and couldn't hold himself back as at 18 years of age, he became the youngest ever to be crowned the chess world champion.