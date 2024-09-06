Friday, September 06, 2024
     
  5. PM Modi makes congratulatory call to Paralympics 2024 medal winners Harvinder Singh, Dharambir among others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian champion athletes for winning medals at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024. He made a phone call to another set of athletes, sending them congratulatory messages.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: September 06, 2024 21:32 IST
Image Source : GETTY Harvinder Singh and Dharambir with their gold medals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a congratulatory call to Paralympics 2024 medal winners Harvinder Singh, and Dharambir among others. Modi dialled the champion athletes and congratulated them for their achievements at the Paris Paralympics 2024. 

The Prime Minister called Harvinder, Dharambir, Kapil Parmar, Pranav Soorma, and Sachin Sarjerao Khilari after India's historic performance at the Summer Games. Modi highlighted that bringing medals is the biggest gift for the country. He also appreciated the efforts of the coaches, who work day and night to train these athletes and help them bring glory to the country. 

More to follow...

