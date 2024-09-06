PM Modi makes congratulatory call to Paralympics 2024 medal winners Harvinder Singh, Dharambir among others

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harvinder Singh and Dharambir with their gold medals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a congratulatory call to Paralympics 2024 medal winners Harvinder Singh, and Dharambir among others. Modi dialled the champion athletes and congratulated them for their achievements at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

The Prime Minister called Harvinder, Dharambir, Kapil Parmar, Pranav Soorma, and Sachin Sarjerao Khilari after India's historic performance at the Summer Games. Modi highlighted that bringing medals is the biggest gift for the country. He also appreciated the efforts of the coaches, who work day and night to train these athletes and help them bring glory to the country.

More to follow...