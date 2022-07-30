PM Modi congratulates Gururaja Poojary as he brings home bronze in 61kg weightlifting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gururaja Poojary lifted 151kg in his 3rd attempt.

In what turned out to be a fantastic day for India in the weightlifting event, Gururaja Poojary won the bronze medal in the 61kg category, showcased a world-class effort, grit and determination to bring home India's second medal on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games.

PM Modi took to Twitter and expressed his joy over Poojary's heroics. He wrote, "Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey."

Malaysia's Muhammad Aznil bin Bidin clinched the gold medal with an overall lift of 285 kg with 127 kg in snatch and 158 kg in clean and jerk.

On the other hand, PNG's Morea Baru finished with a silver medal with a combined lift of 273 kg. 121 kg in snatch and 152 kg in clean and jerk. Gururaja lifted 118 kg in his 2nd attempt of snatch. His first attempt was 115 kg and he failed to lift 120 kg on the third attempt.

When it comes to clean and jerk, Poojary lifted 144 kg in the first attempt, and 148 kg in the second attempt by registering his personal best. However, he confirmed a medal for India in his third attempt with a brilliant lifting of 151 kg. Gururaja's bronze win added the 127th medal to the tally of India's weightlifting medals in the Commonwealth.

Gururaja had earlier won the silver medal at the 2018 CWG event in the 56kg category. So far, Australia leads the medals tally board by winning 17 medals followed by Team England with 12 medals.

