PKL 2025 Playoffs: Teams, schedule, format, match timings, live streaming - all you need to know 108 matches, 57 days, innumerable raids and tackles later, the 12th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is into its final week with the top eight teams making it into the next round as the play-ins and playoffs get underway in the capital city, Delhi, from Saturday, October 25 onwards.

New Delhi:

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 has reached its business end with the top eight teams advancing to the next round, after some thrilling encounters and a long season of 108 matches and 57 days. Puneri Paltan just edged the Daband Delhi KC to the top spot with a sizeable difference in the score. Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans make up the top four and the two will play against each other in the mini qualifier, but like the other qualifiers, the losing team won't be eliminated after the loss, with as many as three eliminators scheduled as part of the playoffs.

Patna Pirates, in seventh place, are the form team, winning all their last five encounters and have broken into the top eight and have the momentum by their side. The Pirates will be in action on Saturday, October 25 in the second play-in. The play-ins follow the semi-final format but for teams finishing in places 5-8. The winners of the play-ins will be up against each other in the first eliminator on Sunday and the winner of the first eliminator will be up against the loser of the game between the Bulls and the Titans in the second eliminator.

Like the IPL playoffs, the winner of the first qualifier between the top two teams - Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC - will make a direct entry into the final, while the second finalist will be obtained by a long process over three eliminators, a mini qualifier and another qualifier. The Paltan under coach Ajay Thakur look all set to go all the way for the second time but the likes of Pirates, Daban Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls can't be taken lightly. It promises to be an enthralling week, featuring the top eight teams fighting it out for the silverware.

PKL 12 Playoffs Format and Schedule

October 25

Match Fixtures Time (IST) Play-in 1 Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers (5 vs 8) 8 PM Play-in 2 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates (6 vs 7) 9 PM

October 26

Match Fixtures Time (IST) Eliminator 1 Winner Play-in 1 vs Winner Play-in 2 8 PM Mini-Qualifier Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans (3 vs 4) 9 PM

October 27

Match Fixtures Time (IST) Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 1 vs Loser Mini-Qualifier 8 PM Qualifier 1 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. (1 vs 2) 9 PM

October 28

Match Fixture Time (IST) Eliminator 3 Winner Mini-Qualifier vs Winner Eliminator 2 8 PM

October 29

Match Fixture Time (IST) Qualifier 2 Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator 3 8 PM

October 31

Match Fixture Time (IST) FINAL Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2 8 PM

PKL 12 Playoffs live streaming and telecast

Like the rest of the tournament, the Pro Kabaddi League matches will be live on the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar app and website at 8 PM and 9 PM IST from October 25 until October 31, the day of the final.