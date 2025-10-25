Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's legendary white-ball world record with sensational knock vs Australia Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 74 against Australia in Sydney, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s white-ball record and becoming the top run-scorer. He also moved to second on the ODI runs list, while Rohit Sharma earned Player of the Series with his 50th century.

Sydney:

After two consecutive ducks, Virat Kohli bounced back in stunning fashion with a match-winning knock against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After captain Shubman Gill fell early for 24, Kohli joined Rohit Sharma at the crease, and the pair rolled back the years with a brilliant 168-run partnership that powered India to a nine-wicket victory.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 74, while Rohit reached his 50th international century, joining Sachin Tendulkar and Kohli himself in the elite club. During his composed innings, Kohli also surpassed Tendulkar’s long-standing record to become the highest run-scorer in white-ball cricket history. Tendulkar had amassed 18,436 runs, a figure Kohli has now overtaken with 18,369 runs to his name.

Kohli climbs to second on all-time ODI run-scorers list

Kohli added another milestone to his glittering career by surpassing Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history. The former Sri Lankan great finished with 14,234 runs, while Kohli has now moved past him with 14,255 runs to his name. Sachin Tendulkar continues to top the list with 18,426 runs in the format.

Rohit named Player of the Series

Rohit Sharma was named Player of the Series for his stellar performances, which included a century in Sydney and a half-century in Adelaide. With this, he became the oldest cricketer in ODI history to win the award. The innings not only reaffirmed his class but also silenced talks of retirement, giving him a huge confidence boost ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Kohli breaks Sachin’s record for most 50+ scores

Kohli also went past Tendulkar’s record for the most 50-plus scores while chasing in ODIs. The former India captain now leads the chart with 70 such knocks, surpassing Tendulkar’s 69. Like Rohit, the innings will serve as a timely boost for Kohli’s confidence.