PKL 2021-22 Playoffs: All you need to know about PKL playoff scenarios for all 12 teams

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 is coming to its business end as the race for playoffs is getting hotter day by day. Sometimes have already qualified for the playoffs while few are out of the contention. There is a tough fight between a few teams for the reaming spot in the top 6. The playoffs are scheduled to take place on February 21 and February 23 while the final will be played on February 25.

Ahead of the last phase of the competition here is all you need to know about PKL 2021-22 playoffs.

Which teams have qualified for the playoff in PKL 2021-22?

Table-toppers Patna Pirates have qualified for the playoffs with 15 wins in 20 games. They have tied one match so far and has 80 points to their name. They are the only team to qualify for the playoffs so far.

Which teams are out of contention for the playoff in PKL 2021-22?

Defending champions Bengal Warriors are out of the playoff race as they have just 52 points in 21 games. Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans are also out of contention.

Which are the team who can still make it to the playoffs in PKL 2021-22?

Bengaluru Bulls

UP Yoddha

Gujarat Giants

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Puneri Paltan

Haryana Steelers

Dabang Delhi

U Mumba

How can Dabang Delhi qualify for playoffs?

One win or Two ties

How can UP Yoddha qualify for playoffs?

One win

How can Haryana Steelers qualify for playoffs?

One win or Two ties

How can Jaipur Pink Panthers qualify for playoffs?

One win

How can Bengaluru Bulls qualify for playoffs?

One win

How can Gujarat Giants qualify for playoffs?

Two wins

Playoff Schedule

February 21, 2022 (Monday)

Eliminator 1

Third-placed team vs sixth-placed team

Eliminator 2

Fourth-placed team vs fifth-ranked team (Eliminator 2)

February 23, 2022 (Wednesday)

Semifinal 1

First-ranked team (Patna Pirates) vs Winner of Eliminator 1

Semifinal 2

Second-ranked team vs Winner of Eliminator 2

February 25, 2022 (Friday)

Final

Winner of semifinal 1 vs Winner of semifinal 2