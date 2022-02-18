Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ PRO KABADDI PKL 2021-22: Bengal Warriors come from behind to beat Puneri Paltan

Bengal Warriors made a remarkable comeback in the second half to beat Puneri Paltan 43-36 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Friday. The Season 7 champions were trailing by 10 points at halftime but overcame that margin to beat Pune who are fighting for a playoffs spot. Maninder Singh scored a Super 10 (11 points) for Bengal while Mohit Goyat was the top-scorer for Pune with 15 points.

With 61 points in 21 matches, Pune will now need to win their final day encounter against Jaipur Pink Panthers to clinch a playoff spot.

Puneri Paltan dominated the first half with their raiders Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar doing the bulk of the work. Bengal’s experienced defence had no answers for the skilled Pune raiders who picked easy points.

Warriors reminded everyone of their quality in the early minutes of the second half. Maninder started picking up raids points while at the other end Mohammad Nabibakhsh clinched a stunning Super Tackle. They also ensured Pune’s top raiders were sent to the bench. The scores were 27-24 in favour of Pune with 10 minutes remaining.

Sanket Sawant and Sombir clinched Super Tackles for Pune but they eventually succumbed to an ALL OUT with 5 minutes remaining in the match. That gave Bengal the lead for the first time in the match.

Pune once again levelled the match with Mohit picking up crucial raid points. The scores were 32-32 with 3 minutes to the final whistle. Maninder Singh and Mohit Goyat picked up their Super 10s in the process. But with 2 minutes remaining Rohit clinched a 3-point Super Raid to shift the balance once again to Bengal’s side. Sukesh Hedge followed that with another 3-point Super Raid for Bengal to reduce Pune to just 1 player on the mat.

The Warriors used that momentum to inflict a last-minute ALL OUT on Paltan and win the match by a 7-point margin.