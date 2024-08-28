Paris Paralympics Live Streaming: When and where to watch paralympians in action on TV and online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Paris Paralympics.

After the glitz and glam of the Paris Olympics Summer Games, it's time for the French capital to host the most spectacular differently-abled athletes in the world for the Paralympics 2024.

India had a wonderful outing at the Tokyo Paralympics when it clinched a record 19 medals - five gold, eight silver and six bronze) and therefore there are going to be more expectations this time around.

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil and shotputter Bhagyashri Jadhav will be India's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony in Paris. Sumit had clinched a gold medal in men's javelin throw F64 at the Tokyo Paralympics whereas Bhagyashri had claimed silver at the 2022 Asian Para Games.

Notably, all those Indian para-athletes who have their competitions scheduled for Thursday (August 29) will not participate in the parade of nations, including the entire 10-member shooting team.

"All the athletes who have competitions on August 29 will not take part in the opening ceremony as it will be difficult for them to compete next day. The shooting team will not be in the parade of nations," Paralympics Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia told PTI.

India's contingent for the Paris Paralympics is their biggest ever with 84 para-athletes set to participate across several disciplines.

India has done fairly well at the Paralympics compared to the Olympics with 31 medals (nine gold, 12 silver and ten bronze) and is ranked 57th on the all-time list.

India's debut at the Paralympics came in 1968 and it won its first Paralympics medal in 1972 at the Heidelberg Paralympics. Murlikant Petkar won India its first-ever medal. Petkar clinched gold in swimming and set a new world record of 37.33 seconds in the 50m freestyle 3 event.

Paris Paralympics 2024 and opening ceremony broadcast and live streaming details

Where can you watch the Paris Paralympics on TV and online in India?

The Paris Paralympics will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website while Sports 18 will broadcast the entire event live on TV in India.

Where can you watch the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics live on TV?

The opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network.

Where can you watch the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics online in India?

The opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

When will the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony start?

The Paris Paralympics opening ceremony will start at 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday, August 28.