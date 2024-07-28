Sunday, July 28, 2024
     
  Paris Olympics India Schedule for Day 2: Manu Bhaker eyes medal; Sumit Nagal, PV Sindhu begin their campaigns

Paris Olympics India Schedule for Day 2: Manu Bhaker eyes medal; Sumit Nagal, PV Sindhu begin their campaigns

Manu Bhaker will feature in the women's 10m air pistol finals event at 3:30 pm as the Indian contingent targets its first medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday. The ace shuttler PV Sindhu and top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal will kick off their campaigns as well.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2024 0:45 IST
Paris Olympics 2024 India's Day 2 schedule
Image Source : PVSINDHU/X India's ace badminton player PV Sindhu at Paris Olympics 2024

Indian contingent targets their first medal of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Day 2 of the sporting event on Sunday, July 28. Manu Bhaker will feature in the finals of the women's 10m air pistol individual event at 3:30 pm.

The fans will also witness medal hopeful PV Sindhu kicking off her campaign in the women's singles. Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, faces an easy group-stage match against Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha in the women's singles.

Sumit Nagal, India's only hope in men's singles tennis, will also begin his campaign against French opponent Corentin Moutet on Sunday.

12:45 PM: Shooting - Elavenil Valarivan and Ramita Hooda in 10m air rifle women's qualification.

12:50 PM: Badminton - PV Sindhu vs Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha in women's singles group stage match.

1:06 PM: Rowing - Balraj Panwar in men's singles skulls repechage.

2:15 PM: Table tennis - Sreeja Akula vs Christina Kallberg of Sweden in women's singles round of 64 match.

2:45 PM: Shooting - Arjun Babuta and Sandeep Singh in 10m air rifle men's qualification.

3:00 PM: Table tennis - Sharath Kamal vs Slovenia's Deni Kozul in men's singles round of 64 match.

3:13 PM: Swimming - Srihari Nataraj in men's 100m backstroke heats.

3:30 PM: Shooting (Medal Event) - Manu Bhaker in women's 10m air pistol final. 

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker qualifies for 10m air pistol finals, Rhythm Sangwan knocked out

Paris Olympics: Sarabjot rues 'bad day' after missing out on 10m air pistol medal match by whisker

Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's penalty strike guides India home in tensed opener against New Zealand

3:30 PM: Swimming - Dhinidhi Desinghu in women's 200m freestyle heats.

3:30 PM: Boxing - Nikhat Zareen vs Germany's Maxi Kloetzer in women's 50kg round of 32 match.

4:30 PM: Table tennis - Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey of Great Britain in women's singles round of 64 match.

5:45 PM: Archery - Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari in women's team quarterfinal followed by medal rounds.

8:00 PM: Badminton - HS Prannoy vs Germany's Fabian Roth in men's singles group stage match.

12:00 AM: Swimming - men's 400m individual medley final.

12:10 AM: Swimming - women's 100m butterfly final.

1:14 AM: Swimming - men's 100m breaststroke final.

