Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik-Chirag become first Indian doubles pair to book quarters berth at Summer Games

Paris Olympics 2024: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have qualified for the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics in men's doubles from Group C. Chirag and Satwik still have a game to go after their win over the French pair of Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labrar.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: July 29, 2024 21:23 IST
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.
Image Source : PTI Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

Paris Olympics 2024: The star badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty became the first Indian doubles pair to book a place in the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games on Monday.

Satwik and Chirag have progressed to the next round from Group C with a game in hand. The Indian pair's match against Germany's Marvin Seidel and Mark Lamsfuss was cancelled after Lamsfuss pulled out due to an injury. 

Satwik and Chirag's place for the last eight was confirmed after the French pair of Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labrar lost to Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Rian Muhammad Ardianto. The World No.3 Indian pair earlier defeated the French pair and is placed at the top of Group C. They now face the Indonesian pair to determine the group-topper.

More to follow...

