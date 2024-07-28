Paris Olympics 2024: President, PM Modi congratulate Manu Bhaker for winning historic Bronze medal

Follow us on Image Source : X/NARENDRA MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shooter Manu Bhaker

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated shooter Manu Bhaker after she created history by winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. With this feat in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, India opened India's account at the Paris Olympics. She became the first-ever Indian woman and fifth overall to clinch an Olympic medal in shooting.

"A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker , for winning India’s FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement! #Cheer4Bharat," PM Modi posted on X.

In another post on X the Prime Minister said, "Manu Bhaker is India’s pride! Strong and determined, she proved her mettle by clinching the Gold in 10m Air Pistol Shooting event at 2018 Youth Olympic Games. Many congratulations on her achievement and may she bring many more laurels for the country. @realmanubhaker."

The President on X said, "Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for opening India’s medal tally with her bronze medal in the 10 metre air pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics. She is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in a shooting competition. India is proud of Manu Bhaker. Her feat is going to inspire many sportspersons, especially women. I wish she scales greater heights of accomplishment in the future."

Bhaker breaks jinx, earns India Olympic bronze in shooting after 12 years

Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event. The last time India won medals at the Olympics was in 2012 London edition when rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched bronze.

Indian shooting endured two Olympics without a medal before the 22-year-old Manu fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7. Korea's Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh snared the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

(With agency inputs)