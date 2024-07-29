Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh duo qualifies for bronze medal clash in 10m air pistol event

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/PTI Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh

India's Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh have qualified for the bronze medal clash of the 10m air pistol mixed team event and will lock horns against South Korea's OH Ye Jin and LEE Wonho. The Indian duo finished third in the qualification with a total of 580 points, only a point behind the Serbian duo of Arunovic Zorana and Mikec Damir who ended with 581 points and qualified for the gold medal clash.

Meanwhile, another Indian mixed duo of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Cheema couldn't make it to the top four ending at 10th place with 576 points. Both of them scored 288 points each but their effort wasn't good enough to make it to the medal event clash.

Coming back to the Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh duo, they started off slowly but then picked up pace especially in the second series of shots and at one stage, were in contention to feature in the gold medal clash as well. But in the final series of shots, they fell a little behind with the Serbian duo upping the ante when it mattered the most.

Nevertheless, India is in medal contention yet again with Manu Bhaker eyeing her second medal at the Paris Olympics having created history on Sunday in the individual event of the 10m air pistol. She won bronze to become the first medallist for India at the Paris Olympics 2024.

In the qualification round, the Turkey duo of Tarhan Sevval Ilyada and Dikec Yusuf finished on top with a total of 582 points equalling the Olympic qualification record.

Gold medal Match in 10m air pistol mixed team event

Turkey - Tarhan Sevval Ilyada-Dikec Yusuf VS Serbia - Arunovic Zorana-Mikec Damir

Bronze medal Match in 10m air pistol mixed team event

India - Manu Bhaker-Sarbajot Singh VS Republic of Korea - Oh Ye Jin-Lee Wonho