Paris Olympics 2024: List of Indian athletes set to feature in Summer Games in athletics

Indian athletes are gearing up for the upcoming Paris Olympics as the nation has sent a strong 117-athlete contingent for the Quadrennial Games. The contingent features 140 support staff along with these athletes who will be looking to bring glory to the nation.

The athletes will participate in 17 sporting disciplines with athletics being one of the major eye-pullers. All the eyes will be pinned on Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra, who created history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming India's first track and field athlete to win a Gold at the Summer Games.

He now leads a strong 29-member Indian contingent for the Paris Games featuring several bright stars. It has three Javelin throwers - two in men's and one in women's category. Neeraj is joined by Kishore Jena, the Asian Games Silver medallist, in the men's category, while Annu Rani is the only women Javelin thrower from India.

It includes the 3000m steeplechase Gold medalist of the Asian Games Avinash Sable, the Hangzhou Gold winner in shot put Tajinderpal Singh Toor and the Asian Games champion relay team.

Neeraj will be looking to defend his Olympic crown when he heads into a star-studded field featuring Anderson Peters, Arshad Nadeem, and Max Dehning among others. Kishore Jena is also in this field as he looks to back his Silver medal from Hangzhou with another medal in the Olympics.

Here is a list of Indian athletes to qualify for athletics for the Paris Olympics:

1. Sarvesh Kushare: men's high jump

2. Neeraj Chopra: men's javelin throw

3. Kishore Kumar Jena: men's javelin throw

4. Avinash Sable: men's 3000m steeplechase

5. Parul Chaudary: women's 3000m steeplechase

6. Akshdeep Singh: men's 20km racewalk

7. Vikas Singh: men's 20km racewalk

8. Tajinderpal Singh Toor: men's shot put

9. Paramjeet Bisht: men's 20km racewalk

10. Suraj Panwar: men's 20km racewalk mixed relay

11. Priyanka Goswami: Mixed marathon racewalk

12. Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi: men's 4x400m relay

13. Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan: men's 4x400m relay

14. Rajesh Ramesh: men's 4x400m relay

15. Amoj Jacob: men's 4x400m relay

16. Muhammed Anas Yahiya: men's 4x400m relay

17. Abdulla Aboobacker: men's triple jump

18. Praveen Chithravel: men's triple jump

19. Jeswin Aldrin: men's long jump

20. Annu Rani: Women's javelin throw

21. Pahal Kiran: women's 400m, women's 4x400m relay

22. Jyothi Yarraji: women's 100m hurdles

23. Ankita: women's 5000m

24. Jyothika Sri Dandi: women's 4x400m relay

25. Poovamma Raju Machettira: women's 4x400m relay

26. Subha Venkatesan: women's 4x400m relay

27. Vithya Ramraj: women's 4x400m relay

28. Prachi: reserve athlete

29. Mijo Chacko: reserve athlete