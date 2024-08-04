Paris Olympics, India's Day 10 Schedule: Lakshya Sen in epic bronze medal match, wrestling events begin

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen at Paris Olympics 2024

The Indian contingent witnessed mixed results on Sunday but will return to Day 10's events at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday with a medal event lined up. In shooting, Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will begin India's Day 10 campaign in the skeet mixed team qualification.

India table tennis women's team will face Romania in the round of 16 match with one eye on potential medal. However, the focus will be on Lakshya Sen who takes on Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match at 6 pm.

The 22-year-old Lakshya suffered a heartbreaking loss against the reigning champion Viktor Axelsen in the semi-final. He will be looking to bring India's first-ever badminton Olympic medal in the men's category after a stunning campaign in Paris.

The young wrestler Nisha Dahiya will begin her Paris Olympics campaign in the women's 68kg freestyle pre-quarterfinals. With a potential win, she will also feature in quarter-final and semi-final fixtures on the same day.

Paris Olympics 2024: India's Day 10 Schedule

12:30 PM: Shooting - Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in the skeet mixed team qualification.

01:30 PM: Table tennis - India vs Romania in the women's team round of 16 event.

03:25 PM: Athletics - Kiran Pahal in women's 400m heats.

03:45 PM: Sailing - Nethra Kumanan in women's dinghy race 9 and 10.

06:00 PM: Badminton (Medal Event) - Lakshya Sen vs Lee Jia Zii (Malaysia) in the men's singles bronze medal match.

06:10 PM: Sailing - Vishnu Saravanan in the men's dinghy race 9 and 10.

06:30 PM: Wrestling - Nisha Dahiya in the women's 68kg freestyle pre-quarterfinals followed by quarterfinals and semifinals.

10:31 PM: Athletics - Avinash Sable in men's 3000m steeplechase heats.