Sunday, August 11, 2024
     
Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony: Date, time, star performers and all you need to know

Paris is set to bid farewell to the 33rd Summer Olympic Games on Sunday evening and will look to entertain fans for the one last time with a grand closing ceremony. Flag-bearers Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh will lead the Indian contingent during the Nation's Parade at the closing ceremony.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 11, 2024 0:01 IST
Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony event
Image Source : GETTY Paris City during the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony event on July 26, 2024

Paris is set to culminate the 33rd Summer Olympic Games with a glittering closing ceremony event on Sunday evening. After two weeks of sporting events at French Capitals, the spectators around the globe are expecting a grand event at Stade de France.

Paris delivered an unprecedented opening ceremony at the Seine River on July 26 with various cultural events and a memorable Parade of Nations on boats. However, the closing ceremony will take place at Stade de France, a closed 80,000-capacity stadium reserved for multiple national sports. 

The ceremony is dubbed 'Records' and the French theatre director and actor Thoms Jolly will oversee all the operations. Similar to the opening ceremony, Thomas has kept the major events for the closing ceremony secret but revealed that over 100 performers and dancers. 

The event will begin with a ceremonial extinguishing of the Olympic Flame. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and the Chairman of the organising committee Tony Estanguet will deliver their speeches. 

Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony Date and Time

The closing ceremony will be held at Stade de France on Sunday, August 10. The event will begin at 9:30 PM local time and 12:30 AM IST (Monday). The event will last for two hours and thirty minutes but is likely to get stretched with various artists scheduled to perform during the Parade of Nations. 

Star performers confirmed for the closing ceremony

According to some reports, the star Hollywood actor and producer Tom Cruise is expected to make a virtual appearance. Rapper and record producer Snoop Dogg, musician Billie Eilish and  Red Hot Chili Peppers  are confirmed to perform and entertain the crowd at the closing ceremony. 

Who are India's flag-bearers for the closing ceremony?

Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh are set to lead the Indian contingent in the closing ceremony. The young shooter created history for India with two bronze medals and the veteran goalkeeper played a crucial role in the men's hockey team's bronze medal match win over Spain.

