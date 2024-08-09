Paris Olympics 2024: 'Already deteriorating', Bronze medallist raises concerns over medal quality

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM STORY/NYJAH HUSTON Quality of bronze medal deteriorating at Paris Olympics

Olympic Games returned to Paris after 124 years and the sporting extravaganza is set to conclude on August 11. Paris Olympics witnessed several controversies over the last fortnight from Vinesh Phogat's disqualification to polluted water in the Seine River. However, the USA's skateboarding bronze medal winner Nyjah Huston over the medal quality has raised another major issue.

He has shared multiple pictures of his bronze medal deteriorating within a few days. For the unversed, the 29-year-old secured bronze in skateboarding in the nailbiter final at La Concorde. His US teammate Jagger Eaton claimed silver while Japan's Yuto Horigome won the gold medal.

"These Olympic medals look great when they're brand new, but after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit, and then letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they're apparently not as high-quality as you would think," he said in a video posted on his Instagram story. "Look at that thing - it's looking rough. Even the front is starting to chip off a little," he said, holding the medal up to the camera displaying the deterioration.

"I don't know… Olympic medals, we gotta step up the quality a little bit," Huston added while also posting, "I guess medals are meant to be in cases. Not meant for the full send," in his next Instagram story. Moreover, one of his followers hilariously responded to him saying that it seems that he won the medal back in 1982.

Interestingly, the Paris Olympics medals are set with a piece of original iron from the Eiffel Tower. To celebrate the return of the Games after 124 years to France, each medal at the Olympics this year is embellished with an original piece of the Eiffel Tower. But at least the quality of the bronze medal doesn't seem to be at par if the comments and pictures from Huston are to be believed.