Paralympics 2024: Satya Prakash Sangwan named Chef de Mission for Indian team for Paris Games

Follow us on Image Source : PCI Satya Prakash Sangwan.

The Paralympic Committee of India has named vice-president Satya Prakash Sangwan as the Chef de Mission of the Paralympics-bound Indian contingent. India is sending its largest contingent for the upcoming Paralympics with 84 para-athletes vying for glory in Paris.

Sharing the development of Satya Prakash's appointment, PCI wrote in a statement, "The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Satya Prakash Sangwan as the Chef de Mission for the Indian Paralympic team for the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Mr. Sangwan, who is also the Vice President of PCI, brings with him over a decade of dedicated service and experience within the Paralympic movement."

Sangwan will be responsible for providing the requisite support to the Indian athletes in Paris. "As Chef de Mission, Mr. Sangwan will lead India's largest-ever contingent of 84 para-athletes competing across 12 sports disciplines. His role will be pivotal in ensuring that the Indian team has the support and guidance they need to excel on the global stage," the body added.

Meanwhile, Sangwan expressed his gratitude over the development. "It is a great honour to be entrusted with this responsibility. I am committed to ensuring that our athletes have everything they need to succeed and make India proud at the Paralympics," he said.

PCI president Devendra Jhajharia is confident that the team will have great success under Sangwan. "Mr. Satya Prakash Sangwan has been an integral part of the Paralympic Committee of India for over a decade. His dedication and leadership have always been an inspiration to our athletes. We are confident that under his guidance as Chef de Mission, our team will achieve great success at the Paris Paralympics 2024," Jhajharia said.

The body further emphasised on Sangwan's experience and dedication. "Mr. Sangwan's extensive experience and passion for para-sports have made him a respected figure in the community. His appointment as Chef de Mission is a testament to his unwavering dedication to promoting and supporting para-athletes in India," the body wrote.

India is sending 84 athletes to the Paralympics. The athletes will participate in 12 sports for the Games, which begin on August 28.