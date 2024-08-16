Out-of-favour Indian star smashes century in Buchi Babu tournament with back-to-back sixes | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian cricket team players.

Ahead of the upcoming domestic season, the Buchi Babu tournament is now underway as 12 teams look to put their best foot forward for the title A few Indian stars are also making their appearance in the tournament and gearing up for the upcoming Test season.

Out of favour opening batter Ishan Kishan has smashed a century in the tournament. Leading his side Jharkhand in their opening round clash against Madhya Pradesh in Tirunelveli, Kishan took down the bowlers for an 86-ball hundred.

The opening batter was on 92 when he decided to go aerial for his ton. He tonked off-spinner Adheer Pratap Singh for back-to-back sixes and brought up his hundred in 86 balls. The Southpaw played a blistering knock of 114 from 107 balls before getting dismissed. His knock was laced with 5 fours and 10 sixes.

The move is been seen as the first step for Kishan to return to the longest format. Ishan has made a return to the red-ball cricket. His last red-ball cricket was his debut Test series against West Indies last July. Meanwhile, Kishan's last first-class match came in December 2022.

The Indian wicketkeeper took a break from International cricket due to mental fatigue during the India vs South Africa series in December 2024 and January 2025. Kishan was picked for the Test series against the Proteas but pulled out due to mental fatigue.

He spoke about his fatigue recently. "I was scoring runs and then I found myself on the bench. These things do happen in a team sport. However, I experienced travel fatigue. It meant there was something wrong, I was not feeling well or right and so I decided to take a break. However, sadly, barring my family and few close people no one understood that,” Ishan was quoted as saying by the Indian Express in an interview.

“[The past few months] were depressing. Today I don’t want to say that everything was fine. It was not easy for me at all. You go through a lot. Mere dimag mein ye sab chalta raha ki yaar kya hoga gaya, kyu ho gaya, mere saath kyu (Questions like what happened, why it happened with me only?). All these things happened when I was performing,” he added.