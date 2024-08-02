Olympics 2024: Sports Ministry provides 40 ACs for Indian athletes amid Paris heatwave

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Olympics 2024: Zareen Nikhat of India is supported in her corner during her fight against Yu Wu of China.

Amid soaring temperatures at the Paris Olympics, the Indian sports ministry has ensured the comfort of Indian athletes by supplying 40 portable air conditioners to their rooms in the Games Village. Indian athletes have been facing intense heat and humidity in Paris, prompting the Ministry of Sports to intervene by providing portable air conditioners to make their stay more comfortable. The decision was made after consultations with the Indian Olympic Association and the Indian Embassy in France. The Indian Embassy procured and delivered the ACs to the Games Village.

"Taking into consideration the issues faced by athletes at the Olympic Games village because of the temperature and humidity in Paris, the Ministry of Sports decided to provide 40 ACs in the Games Village rooms where the Indian athletes are staying," the source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Temperature challenges

Paris and Chateauroux: Both main venues of the Olympics have experienced extreme heat, with temperatures reportedly reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius. Athletes, including India's bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale, were seen sweating profusely during competitions.

Sustainability measures: The Paris Olympics organisers had initially decided against air conditioning to reduce the carbon footprint, instead opting for underfloor cooling and built-in insulation. However, many contingents, including the USA, brought portable air conditioners to combat the heat.

Support and implementation

Ministry funding: The cost of the portable ACs is being covered by the Ministry of Sports. The plug-and-play units have already been installed and are in use by the athletes.

Expected benefits: The provision of ACs is anticipated to enhance the athletes' comfort, ensuring better rest and improved performance during the Games.

Heat warnings blanket France as temperatures soar to record highs

France is experiencing intense heat waves, with the national weather agency issuing heat warnings across the country. Paris has seen temperatures soar to 36°C (97°F), a significant challenge in a nation where air conditioning is far less prevalent in homes, shops, and restaurants compared to the United States.

Southern France faces even higher temperatures

The heat is even more severe in southern regions, including the Mediterranean cities of Marseille and Nice, which are hosting Olympic events like soccer and sailing. Parts of southern France have recorded temperatures as high as 41°C (105°F).

Simone Biles struggles with lack of air conditioning

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles shared her frustration with the heat on Instagram, posting a video before the gymnastics team final. "Don’t come for me about my hair," Biles wrote. "IT WAS DONE but bus has NO AC and it’s like 9,000 degrees. Oh & a 45 minutes ride."

Climate change amplifies extreme weather

This intense heat comes on the heels of back-to-back record global temperatures, driven by climate change. Paris 2024 organizers have implemented measures to reduce the event’s carbon footprint, such as using underfloor cooling systems and insulation instead of traditional air conditioning in the Olympic Village. Some countries, like the U.S., have brought their own portable AC units.

Cooling measures at Olympic venues

Volunteers are using hoses to spray cheering fans at the shadeless beach volleyball stadium near the Eiffel Tower. Signs about water refilling areas have been put up, and spectators are seeking shade under trees. Players on the hot sand, which can exceed air temperatures by over 20°C (30°F), are taking extra breaks to cool off with ice packs.

Public cooling stations across Paris

In Paris, misting fountains have been set up in locations like La Concorde urban park, which hosts skateboarding and BMX freestyle cycling. The city’s train and metro operator is distributing over 2.5 million containers of water at more than 70 train stations and other transit points, as well as at bus stations.

