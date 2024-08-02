AstroTurf's role in India's historic Olympic hockey victory after 52 years against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Australia’s Jeremy Hayward (32) in action with Indias Mandeep Singh and Abhishek during the Hockey Men’s Pool B match between India and Australia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, in Colombes, France.

India's men’s hockey team achieved a landmark 3-2 victory over Australia in their final Pool B match on August 2, ending a 52-year wait for an Olympic win against the Kookaburras. This win, secured with standout performances from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and a resilient defense, marked India's first Olympic victory over Australia since the 1972 Munich Games. This is India's first victory over Australia since the introduction of AstroTurf at the Olympics.

India's victory over Australia

India's hockey team achieved a historic 3-2 victory over Australia on August 2, breaking a 52-year Olympic win drought. Harmanpreet Singh scored twice, and the Indian team demonstrated exceptional skill and strategy, securing their place in the quarterfinals. This win was particularly significant, as Australia had previously defeated India in all seven encounters this year.

Match highlights

First Quarter: India took the lead with Abhishek’s goal in the 12th minute, quickly followed by Harmanpreet Singh’s penalty corner conversion. The Australian defense struggled to contain India’s aggressive play, with Sreejesh making crucial saves.



Third Quarter: Australia intensified their efforts, managing to score through Thomas Craig. Despite several penalty corners for Australia, Sreejesh's goalkeeping remained steadfast. Harmanpreet restored India’s two-goal lead with a successful penalty stroke.

Fourth Quarter: Australia pressed hard, and Blake Govers reduced the deficit to 3-2. India’s defense held strong under pressure, with Sreejesh making a decisive save in the final moments.

