Olympic probable swimmers to train for two months in Dubai: SAI

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has approved two months training for three Olympic probable swimmers ahead of next years Tokyo Olympic Games.

The three swimmers are Virdhawal Khade (50m freestyle), Srihari Nataraj (100m backstroke), Kushagra Rawat (400m freestyle) and they will train at Dubai's Aqua Nation Swimming Academy from the first week of September. All three swimmers have breached the B qualification mark for the Olympics.

They will be accompanied with a coach at a cost of around Rs 35 lakhs, said SAI in a statement on Saturday.

Indian swimmers have not been able to train since March this year following the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

This decision to train in Dubai was taken in lieu of the current prevailing situation as swimming pools in India are not yet accessible as a safety measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The training in Dubai will allow athletes to practise and improve their timing to "Olympic Qualification mark- A Time", said SAI.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced an unprecedented postponement of the Olympic Games. Originally scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9 this year, the Tokyo Olympics will now be held from July 23 to August 8 in 2021.

