Odisha to build 89 indoor stadiums to develop sports infrastructure

Overwhelmed by India's recent success in the Tokyo Olympics, the Odisha government on Monday announced that it will construct 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums at different urban areas of the state with an investment of Rs 693.35 crore.

The decision in this regard was taken at the state cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The cabinet also appreciated the medal winners.

"The Cabinet also mentioned special appreciation for the Indian Hockey for its spectacular performance," Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said after the meeting.

The stadiums, under Urban Sports Infrastructure Development Project, will be completed over next 18 months. This will provide a major boost for the development of sports in the State, said Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera.

These projects will be taken up in 85 urban areas including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela under the 5T (team work, technology, transparency, timely completion leading to transformation) Initiative of the state government to transform the Sports field in Odisha.

The stadiums to be named as Biju Patnaik Indoor stadium will come up at three municipal corporations (Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela), 30 municipalities and 52 NACs, he said.

The state government will spend Rs 10.15 crores for construction of each stadium at municipal corporation towns and municipalities while Rs 6.40 crore will be spent for building one such stadium in NACs (notified area councils).

Urban Sports Infrastructure Development Project is proposed for ensuring provision of quality sports infrastructure across ULBs of the State, the minister said.

The stadiums will have facilities for playing badminton, table tennis, yoga, gymnasium, and others. The stadiums can be utilised as community shelters during disasters like cyclones, floods etc. In times of pandemics, the stadium can be converted into a 50-bed (NAC Model) or 100-bed (Municipality model) field hospital, the minister said.

The government has planned to invest Rs 356.38 crore for development of Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium and Practice Pitch in Rourkela and expansion of Kalinga Stadium.