'Not a man fighting a woman': IOC spokesperson issues clarification before Imane Khelif's next bout in Paris

Algeria's boxer Imane Khelif has found herself in the middle of a boiling controversy and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has thrown its weight behind her and is trying to shield her from the raging backlash that has taken the social media platform by storm.

For the unversed, people have been raising question marks over Khelif's gender after she hammered Italy's Angela Carini in the 66-kilogram (145.5-pound) division on Thursday to advance into the quarters.

Carini was forced to withdraw midway (within 46 seconds after the bout began) after she felt that she didn't stand a chance against Khelif.

The IOC spokesperson, Mark Adams addressed the media amid the ongoing gender row and clarified that scientifically it is not a case of a "man fighting a woman".

"The Algerian boxer was born female, was registered female, lived her life as a female, boxed as a female, has a female passport. This is not a transgender case," said Adams during a press conference.

"I know you aren't saying that (whether it's a transgender case)," said Adams while speaking to a journalist during the presser. "But there has been some confusion that somehow it's a man fighting a woman. This is just not the case. Scientifically, on that there is consensus.... scientifically this is not a man fighting a woman and I think we need to kind of get that," he added.

Imane Khelif's quarterfinal opponent Anna Luca Hamori reacts to gender row

Imane is slated to battle against Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, August 3. Hamori, 23, took to social media to share her thoughts on her upcoming bout against Khelif and mentioned that she will do her best and fight as long as she can.

"In my humble opinion, I don't think it's fair that this contestant can compete in the women's category. But I cannot concern myself with that now. I cannot change it, it's life. I can promise you one thing... I will do my best to win and I will fight as long as I can!"