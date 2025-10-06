Nita Ambani hails Indian athletes historic performance at World Para Athletics 2025 India secured their best-ever finish at the World Para Athletics 2025 2025 after bagging 22 medals at the New Delhi Games. Meanwhile, Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani hailed the Indian athletes for their show at the Worlds.

New Delhi:

Reliance Foundation's chairperson, Nita Ambani, hailed the Indian athletes for their best-ever performance at the World Para Athletics 2025 in New Delhi that concluded on October 5. India achieved their highest-ever medal count tally of 22 at the Games with six gold medals.

India won six golds, nine silver and seven bronze medals during the 13-day competition at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital. While the 22 medals are India's highest ever, the six gold won by the contingent is also the joint-most for the nation at the Para Worlds.

Hailing the star athletes, the Reliance chairperson said, "Congratulations to all our para athletes for their outstanding performance at the World Para Athletics Championships! With 6 gold, 9 silver, and 7 bronze medals, India achieved its best-ever medal tally of 22, a testament to our growing strength in para sport. Our six golds also mark a joint-best record, reflecting continued excellence."

Meanwhile, this was also the first time that India hosted the Para Worlds, and the event saw more than 2,200 athletes representing over 100 nations taking part in it. "Hosting this historic event for the first time and watching our champions shine on home soil fills us with immense pride. Their courage and perseverance remind us that the greatest victories are those of the human spirit of inclusion, resilience, and excellence," Ambani added.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also praised the Indian athletes for their record show. "A historic performance by our para-athletes!

"This year’s World Para-Athletics Championships have been very special. The Indian contingent had its best-ever performance, winning 22 medals, including 6 Gold Medals. Congrats to our athletes. Their success will inspire several people. I am proud of each and every member of our contingent and wish them the very best for their future endeavours.

"Hosting the tournament in Delhi has also been an honour for India. Gratitude to athletes and support staff from almost 100 nations who were a part of the tournament," Modi said in his social media post.