Neeraj Chopra wins Paris Diamond League with a 88.16m throw, level on points with Weber India's star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finished in first place in the Paris Diamond League 2025, defeating the likes of Germany's Julian Weber and Luiz Mauricio da Silva from Brazil.

Paris:

India’s star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has gone all the way at the Paris Diamond League. Clinching his first Diamond League title in two years defeating the likes of Anderson Peters and Julian Weber. The star athlete took centre stage in the Paris leg of the Diamond League, and put in a brilliant show.

Chopra achieved his highest throw of the night in his very first attempt, registering a throw of 88.16m, and his first throw of the night was enough to seal the deal for him. Julian Weber, who had defeated Neeraj Chopra at the Doha leg of the Diamond League failed to do so once more in Paris.

Weber finished with an attempt of 87.88m, with Brazil’s Luiz Mauricio da Silva finishing in third place with an attempt of 86.62m, a new personal best for the Brazilian. It is worth noting that this is the first time in three meetings that Neeraj Chopra has gotten the better of Julian Weber this season.

Furthermore, touted as Neeraj Chopra’s biggest opponent in the event, Grenada’s Anderson Peters had an off day in Paris. Beginning with a subpar throw of 77.89m, Peters improved with a throw of 80.29m, which was his best of the night.

It is interesting to note that the Paris Diamond League was the 8th of the 15 meetings of the Diamond League season. The final of the season will culminate on August 27-28 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Neeraj Chopra’s next appearance is set to be on June 24

Speaking of Neeraj Chopra, the star athletes' next appearance is all set to be at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 athletics meet on June 24, the event will be held in Czech Republic, and shortly after the event on June 24, Chopra will then be present at the Neeraj Chopra Classic on July 5 in Bengaluru.