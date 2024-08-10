Saturday, August 10, 2024
     
  5. Neeraj Chopra urges Indian fans to not forget Vinesh Phogat's heroics at Paris Olympics | Watch

Neeraj Chopra urges Indian fans to not forget Vinesh Phogat's heroics at Paris Olympics | Watch

The ace athlete Neeraj Chopra claimed India's only silver at the Paris Olympics 2024 and hopes another one for the wrestler Vinesh Phogat who was shockingly disqualified from her women's 50kg final bout on August 7.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2024 19:52 IST
Neeraj Chopra and Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY/REUTERS Neeraj Chopra and Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra joined the millions of Indian fans in supporting Vinesh Phogat after the wrestler was shockingly disqualified hours before her final bout in the women's 50kg category on Wednesday. Neeraj claimed India's only silver in Paris on Friday and requested Indian fans to not forget Vinesh's eventful campaign in the 33rd Summer Games. 

Vinesh approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to plea for a silver and the latter is expected to announce their verdict on Saturday evening. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) revealed that they are hopeful of a positive outcome after the CAS concluded a hearing on Friday. 

While talking to reporters in Paris, Neeraj asserted that if Vinesh misses out on a medal, then the people will remember her Paris 2024 campaign only some time and requested everyone to not forget what the wrestler has done for her country.

"All of us know that if she gets the medal it will be really good," Neeraj Chopra told reporters in Paris. "She would have got the medal if such a situation did not arise. If we don't get the medal, people remember us for some time and say we are their champions but if we don't get the medal they forget us as well...I just want to request people to not forget what Vinesh has done for the county."

More to follow...

