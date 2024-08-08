Thursday, August 08, 2024
     
  Neeraj Chopra javelin throw final live: India's golden boy eyes history at Paris Olympics 2024
Neeraj Chopra javelin throw final live: India's golden boy eyes history at Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra men's javelin final live: India javelin ace registered his season-best throw of 89.34 meters in the men's qualification round to finish on top and is looking to defend his gold in the finals at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2024 22:51 IST
Neeraj Chopra at the Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra at the Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra men's javelin throw final live, Paris Olympics 2024: Live updates and highlights

Neeraj Chopra is set to carry the golden hopes of all Indian supporters in the men's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. Neeraj has been India's best hope for gold at the 33rd Summer Games and further raised expectations with a stellar performance in the qualification round on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old registered a brilliant throw of 89.34 meters, the best among 30 athletes and his personal best of 2024. Neeraj faces some tough challenges from Vadlejch Jakub, Anderson Peters and Arshdad Nadeem at Stade de France. 

 

Live updates :Neeraj Chopra men's javelin final, Paris Olympics live

  • Aug 08, 2024 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Neeraj Chopra javelin throw final live updates: Event to begin at 11:55 pm

  • Aug 08, 2024 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Neeraj Chopra javelin throw final live coverage

    Hello everyone and welcome to India TV's live coverage of the men's javelin throw final event at the Paris Olympics 2024 today.

    India's ace athlete Neeraj Chopra looks to defend his gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games and create history for India in the Summer Games. Four medal contenders who have previously crossed a 90-meter mark in javelin throw are also in contention for the gold medal today.

    So, stay tuned to receive regular updates, live standings and highlights here. 

