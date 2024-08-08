Neeraj Chopra javelin throw final live: India's golden boy eyes history at Paris Olympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra at the Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra men's javelin throw final live, Paris Olympics 2024: Live updates and highlights

Neeraj Chopra is set to carry the golden hopes of all Indian supporters in the men's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. Neeraj has been India's best hope for gold at the 33rd Summer Games and further raised expectations with a stellar performance in the qualification round on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old registered a brilliant throw of 89.34 meters, the best among 30 athletes and his personal best of 2024. Neeraj faces some tough challenges from Vadlejch Jakub, Anderson Peters and Arshdad Nadeem at Stade de France.