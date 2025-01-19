Neeraj Chopra gets married: Who is Himani Mor, with whom two-time Olympic medallist tied the knot? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : NEERAJ CHOPRA/INSTAGRAM Neeraj Chopra gets married to Himani Mor.

Indian Javelin champion Neeraj Chopra tied the knot with Himani Mor. The two-time Olympic medallist shared some adorable pictures of his wedding ceremony on social media on Sunday, January 19.

"Started a new chapter of life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after. Neeraj (heart emoji) Himani," Chopra wrote in the caption to his post.

Know about Neeraj Chopra's wife Himani Mor

Neeraj tied the knot in a private ceremony with Himani. According to multiple media reports, Himani is a tennis player with an education from USA's Southeastern Louisiana University. She is currently studying in the USA.

Chopra's uncle Bhim interacted with news agency PTI and opened up about Chopra's bride and the marriage. "Yes, the marriage took place in India two days back. I can't tell the place where it took place," Bhim told from his village at Khandra near Panipat in Haryana.

"The girl is from Sonipat and she is studying in the US. They have left the country for honeymoon and I am not aware of the places where they are going. We wanted to keep it like that," he added when asked bout the surprising development.

Neeraj is currently gearing up for the 2025 season. He ended the 2024 season with a second-place finish in the Diamond League Final 2024 in Brussels behind Anderson Peters.

Neeraj has begun his association with new coach Jan Zelezny, who is the world record holder in Javelin throw. He is set to be seen in a World Athletics Continental Tour javelin throw event in May in India alongside some other top athletes.

Neeraj had stated that it was his dream to bring a top Javelin competition to India. “It has been a longstanding dream of mine to organise and bring a world-class javelin competition to India,” Neeraj Chopra said earlier. “I am sure that my fellow athletes and the fans in India will both create an experience that will be spoken about for a long time. I am excited to see how big we can make this.”

Notably, Neeraj became India's only track and field athlete with medals at consecutive Olympic Games. He won the gold in Tokyo Games 2021 with a throw of 87.58m. He could not defend his gold in Paris but brought home another medal, this time a silver.